MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo for World Elephant Day. World Elephant Day is an annual event that helps promote and spread awareness for elephants, in hopes that it will strike a chord with visitors to join in elephant conservation efforts.

All activities will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting elephant conservation efforts. Visitors can celebrate World Elephant Day with resident elephants Ruth and Brittany. Visitors can help to make a difference, giving a voice to a magnificent animal that is in dire need of protection.

The world’s largest land animal is being celebrated Friday, August 10 at the Milwaukee County Zoo. These big-hearted animals (literally) – an elephant heart weighs between 27-46 pounds, are among the most intelligent creatures on the planet! Elephants have a complex consciousness, capable of strong emotions including joy, love, grief, rage, stress, and compassion.

