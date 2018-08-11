× 19-year-old woman dies in crash on I-43 northbound in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 19-year-old Town of Vernon woman died following a crash on I-43 northbound near Moorland Road on Saturday, Aug. 11.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was traveling southbound on I-43 and lost control of her vehicle while attempting to change lanes and pass another car. The woman’s vehicle smashed into the median, rolled over twice and came to rest partially in the left lane of I-43 northbound.

No other vehicles were struck during the incident.

Officials believe speed may be a factor.

I-43 northbound was shut down for several hours while the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, along with New Berlin Police and Fire Departments and Muskego Police Department responded to the scene.