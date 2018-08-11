Balloons released to celebrate 5-year-old fire victim’s release from hospital

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends of a 5-year-old fire victim are celebrated her amazing recovery Saturday, Aug. 11. The group released balloons in honor of the little girl’s release from the hospital.

Diamond Wise was finally able to go home on Thursday, Aug. 9 after being in the hospital for over a month.

The fire broke out at Wise’s paternal grandmother’s home near 41st and Sheridan, during a celebration on July 4. Another child at the house was playing with a lighter on the second floor.

The flames trapped 5-year-old Wise inside a bedroom until emergency responders arrived.

Wise suffered second-degree burns to her arms and face, and inhaled a significant amount of smoke. Her grandmother says Wise also suffered brain damage as a result of being deprived of oxygen for several minutes.

Wise’s mom says the balloon release signifies a celebration of survival.

“A lot of people do balloons for people that passed away and got RIP shirts. A lot of people don’t encourage and do good for people who survive. And I feel it’s a big thing. My baby could have been gone and we could have had our RIP shirts but we got survivor shirts,” said Sierra Wise, Diamond’s mother.

Wise’s mother says doctors are hopeful she’ll make a full recovery. The burns on her face and arms are still healing and she has vision problems in one of her eyes.