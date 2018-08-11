Fire breaks out at historic building in Menasha; 3 firefighters injured

MENASHA — A historic building caught fire in Menasha and it took crews about ten hours to put it out.

The flames started on the roof of the Brin Building around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

The Brin Building dates back a century. It was an entertainment hub in the community since 1908.

PHOTO GALLERY

Currently, there are six apartments in the building. Ten people were displaced. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

Downtown Menasha fire: Red Cross volunteers are providing water & immediate care for residents of 7 units impacted by an ongoing fire on Main Street. Also canteening for firefighters, first responders on scene. Lodging status, other updates as they're available. — Red Cross – Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 11, 2018

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries; two from smoke inhalation and one from a fall. They’re all expected to be OK.

The fire started in the attic. It was finally put out around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The cause is still under investigation.

Ten occupants from the apartments in the building have been displaced. They’re being assisted by the Red Cross.