Firefighters battle blaze at home near 22nd & Center; no one hurt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters on Saturday, Aug. 11 were on the scene of a house fire at 22nd and Center.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at a two-and-a-half story building. Fire crews were able to get flames under control quickly.

All residents were able to make it out safely and no injuries reported.

Crews on scene are making sure all potential fire sources are out.