Franklin bar hosts fundraiser for family of ROTC instructor killed by alleged drunk driver

FRANKLIN — Family and friends of a beloved junior ROTC instructor and Army veteran, who was killed by an accused drunk driver, continue to gather in his honor. A fundraiser for Master Sergeant Stephen Randall’s family was held on Saturday, Aug. 11 and it came from an unexpected source.

Jessica Curler never met Master Sergeant Randall. She didn’t know his wife or any of his four children, but Jessica did know she wanted to help.

“They need the help. They need all the help they can get,” said Curler.

Jessica reached out to Randall’s oldest daughter on social media and offered to put on a fundraiser at the Swiss Street Pub & Grill.

“It really means a lot to me and my family that she did this for us,” said Stephen’s daughter, Ashlea Randall.

With his family’s blessing, Jessica gathered donations and dollars from others like her who believe in community.

“One quote that stayed with me is what his daughter said, ‘I am a stranger to no one.’ I guess that makes me feel better. People here did not know him and they want to help his family and make sure they are taken care of,” said Curler.

When the bar opened for the fundraiser, family, friends and even more strangers filled the room.

“My dad would have loved this,” said Chelsea Randall, Stephen’s daughter.

The crowd bought raffle tickets and gift baskets, adding to the growing pot to support the Army veteran’s family. And to toast a man, who after his death, is a stranger no more.

“It really… it means something to me,” said Ashlea.

The Randall family plans to use the money raised to help with some household expenses. Meanwhile, the driver charged with hitting and killing Randall in the crash has pleaded not guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.