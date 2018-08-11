Man accused of smashing statue at south side church now charged

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary at a south side Milwaukee church is now charged.

Joshua Cisero, 19, faces one felony count of criminal damage to religious property.

According to the criminal complaint, Cisero smashed the statue at St. Adalbert Parish with a metal pole on Monday, Aug. 6.

Witnesses say he was making negative remarks about the Catholic church and saying Catholics are “hypocrites.”

The statue was worth at least $1,000. A judge set Cisero’s bail at $1,000. He’s due back in court on Aug. 21.