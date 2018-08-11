Man dies, another hurt after boat explodes in Chicago suburb harbor

WILMETTE, Ill. — A 67-year-old man is dead and another is hurt following a boat explosion in Wilmette Harbor, Illinois — according to WGN.

The boat caught fire Saturday, Aug. 11 shortly after 8 a.m. and exploded while at a dock, WGN reports.

A man became trapped on the boat when the fire broke out and died, fire officials reported to WGN.

A 74-year-old man who was standing on a dock near the boat suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

WGN reports the incident appears to be accidental and happened on a private boat. It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion.