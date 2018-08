× MFD: 1 seriously injured, taken to hospital following rollover accident

MILWAUKEE — One person was seriously injured after being in a rollover accident Saturday, Aug. 11.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near Port Washington Avenue and Abert Place.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Monitor FOX6 and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.