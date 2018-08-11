Runners, walkers lace up for 19th annual Hank Aaron State Trail 5K

MILWAUKEE — There was a big turnout for the 19th annual Hank Aaron State Trail 5K run-walk on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The route takes participants through Three Bridges Park crossing the Menomonee River, then through restored prairie and ended with a dramatic view of Miller Park in the home stretch.

The route is located along Milwaukee’s formal rail and industrial corridor.

Proceeds benefit the trail and send 125 kids to bike adventure camp each summer.

FOX6’s Jenna Sachs was the emcee for the event.