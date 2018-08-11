Suspicious package prompts Milwaukee police response near Purple Door Ice Cream

MILWAUKEE — Police responded to Purple Door Ice Cream shop in Milwaukee for a report of a suspicious package Saturday night, Aug. 11.
Officials were called to the scene — located at near 2nd Street and Freshwater Way — around 9:30 p.m.
Part of the intersection was taped off while officials were at the scene. An officer was seen using a flashlight along the front sidewalk of the ice cream shop.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.
43.029226 -87.912797