Teams across Midwest visit Milwaukee to compete in Dragon Boat Festival

MILWAUKEE -- 56 teams from across the Midwest are competing on Saturday, Aug. 11 in the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival at Lakeshore State Park.

About the Dragon Boat Festival (website)

Our mission is to showcase a variety of Chinese culture and traditions. Throughout the festival, there will be performances in traditional dance, Chinese folk music, and Martial Arts. There will be hands-on opportunities for the young and young-at-heart to make opera masks and lanterns, play traditional games, participate in a dragon parade, and even learning to speak and write Chinese.

Dragon Boat Race Schedule of Events

7:00am – 9:00am Team Registration

8:00am – 10:30am Round 1 Race

10:30am – 11:15am Opening Ceremony/Lion Dance...

11:15am – 12:00pm Performances

11:15am –1:30pm Round 2 Semi-Final Race

1:30pm – 2:00pm Zumba/Square Dance

1:45pm – 4:15pm Round 3 Final/Championship Race

4:30pm – 5:00pm Award Ceremony