University of Wisconsin-La Crosse pushes for reusable straws

LA CROSSE — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is moving toward replacing plastic straws with reusable straws at dining locations on campus.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the university announced the change to reusable straws in a letter to faculty and staff earlier this month.

University Centers Director Larry Ringgenberg says the university will likely promote the movement by handing out free reusable straws this fall. He says they’ll later make the straws available for purchase.

Ringgenberg says there’s been some pushback to the idea, with concerns over how the change will affect those with disabilities who need straws. He says plastic straws will be still available upon requests.

Ringgenberg says students will be able to decide if they wish to vote on a referendum that completely bans straws from campus.