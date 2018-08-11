‘Your vote counts:’ Hundreds of Milwaukeeans turn out for last day of early voting

MILWAUKEE — If you live in Milwaukee and were hoping to get out and vote early, Saturday, Aug. 11 was the last day to do so.

Barbara Nash is one of a couple thousand people who showed up to vote and said trying to do vote on election day just wouldn’t have been possible.

“Very excited about it, very excited about the elections,” Nash said. “I work the election polls for a charitable organization so this way I don’t have to interrupt my day to go out and vote.”

Those stopping in participated in what’s called a partisan primary.

“Midterms are second in terms of turnout to the presidential election,” Neil Albrecht with the City of Milwaukee Election Commission said.

A partisan primary means voters are restricted to casting ballots for candidates in one particular party. If you were to cross party vote, your ballot could end up getting rejected.

“My vote counts, your vote counts, all of our votes count,” Nash said.

Early voting has been going on for roughly two weeks. According to Albrecht, approximately 75,000 people are expected to cast a vote in the city of Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 14 — a 10,000 person increase from back in 2014.

Whether you did it on Saturday or do it on election day — it’s just important to.

“Vote, vote, vote,” Nash said.

Polls closed at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Election officials tell FOX6 roughly 1,000 more people showed up to cast a ballot during early voting than back in 2014 — ringing that total up to roughly 2,400 people.