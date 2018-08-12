‘100 percent privately funded:’ Chalk Art Festival raises money for new Glendale PD K-9 officer

GLENDALE — The “Chalk Art Festival” was held in Glendale Sunday, Aug. 12 to raise money for the Glendale Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Nationally-known chalk artists decorated pavement, and local artists got in on the action too.

Businesses near Port Washington and Green Tree teamed up to raise money to replace the Glendale Police Department’s retiring K-9 Boomer.

Boomer has been with the department for 10 years.

“Chalk makes it easy just to walk by and come support the community, and support local businesses. Doctor Dog is giving a percentage of their sales today, as is Pizza Studio, so we’re just trying to raise some money to get that new K-9 because it’s 100 percent privately funded,” said Aaron Hurvitz, organizer.

CLICK HERE to learn more.