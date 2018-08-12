$36.9M spent on Wisconsin’s US Senate race; Kevin Nicholson, Leah Vukmir fight for every vote at State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 14 for the primary election, and in one race, the cash has been flowing freely, trying to influence that vote.

You can do many things with $36.9 million, which is how much has already been spent on Wisconsin's 2018 U.S. Senate race.

Republicans Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir fought for every vote Sunday, Aug. 12 at the Wisconsin State Fair -- their bitter primary less than 48 hours from the end.

"I'm really excited about this final push," said Vukmir.

"People are telling me they're excited to vote," said Nicholson.

One will face Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin this fall.

$36.9 has been spent trying to influence the outcome. Baldwin has spent more than anyone, but outside groups have shelled out nearly $18 million, the most of any race in the country. Most of it has been in support of Nicholson, or attacking Baldwin and Vukmir.

Vukmir said most of those millions are coming from a few outside groups.

"Our campaign is a Wisconsin-based campaign. My primary opponent`' campaign is receiving support from DC insider groups," said Vukmir.

"Look, there's going to be all sorts of people fighting this fight for this Senate seat, but what the people of Wisconsin should remember is, they're my interest," said Nicholson.

The race between the Marine veteran and the Wisconsin state lawmaker has been divisive -- outsider vs. insider, Vukmir's conservative credentials vs. Nicholson, an ex-Democrat.

"At the end of the day, it does matter that I'm an outsider and she's an insider, and my primary opponent has wrapped herself up in the political class," said Nicholson.

"The stakes in Washington are high. The problems are great -- and people say 'why should we take a chance on an unknown when we know Leah,'" said Vukmir.

Despite the negative campaigning, Vukmir said she expects to unite with Nicholson the day after the primary.

The other races we'll be watching Tuesday include Democrats for governor, the battle for Paul Ryan's seat and who will be the next Milwaukee County sheriff.