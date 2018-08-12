‘I heard about 9 shots:’ Child among 3 shot near 10th and Burleigh; 1 man killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed a triple shooting near 10th and Burleigh Sunday night, Aug. 12 -- in which a 5-year-old child was among those shot.

The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene. The medical examiner said a man died as a result of this shooting.

MCMEO responding to the area of North 10th and West Burleigh. Initial reports indicate one adult male homicide victim. Autopsy tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) August 13, 2018

FOX6 News spoke with a man who rushed to help those wounded moments after this happened.

"I heard about nine shots. I turned and looked at 10th and Burleigh and noticed a man and a little boy laying on the ground, so I went to them. The older man was laying face down on the ground. The little boy, he was up, with multiple shots. His eyes was rolling to the back of his head, so I started talking to him to try to keep him with us. Then I looked to the right and noticed the police officer coming down the street -- so I ran and I flagged him down to come to where we was at. So he came over there, and he was trying to talk to them too -- telling us to keep talking to them, and then all the other officers came and that's when we had to get back. It was hard because I have a little 7-year-old son and wouldn't even want to imagine..." said Ashley Higgins Jr.

An investigation is ongoing.

This was the third of three homicides Sunday in Milwaukee. The first happened around 2 a.m. near 76th and Melvina, where police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man unconscious in a yard.

The second happened Sunday evening near 20th and Hopkins, where police said a 40-year-old man was shot and killed.

This, after nine murders in the first nine days of the month of August in Milwaukee.