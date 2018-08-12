CrossFit athletes take part in special ‘hero WOD’ in honor of fallen MPD Officer Charles Irvine

MILWAUKEE — CrossFit athletes were in Bay View Park in Milwaukee Sunday, Aug. 12 for a special “hero workout,” or WOD.

Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. was killed when the squad he was in flipped near 76th and Silver Spring during a pursuit on June 7. His badge number was 2353.

Participants did sets similar to that number — four rounds of 20 pushups, 30 kettlebell swings, 50 air squats and 30 walking lunges.

They started and finished each with a mile run.

The “hero workout” is to remember the fallen, and to recognize the physical requirements of being a police officer.

“Ninety-five percent of the day, we sit around, drive cars, write paperwork, but that five percent, you have to be prepared because you want to go home. You want to protect the community. I want to go home to my kids,” said Tom Ackley, MPD sergeant.

Participants paid to take part in the event, and they received gear recognizing fallen heroes. All of the money raised will go toward the memorial funds set up for Officer Irvine.