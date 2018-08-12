High School Hot Shot wins big at the 2018 WI State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Mason Spencer graduated from Parkville High School in Orfordville, Wisconsin in the spring of 2018. During the Wisconsin State Fair, Mason shows his dairy goats. In 2018 he was named the fair's premier dairy goat exhibitor. Mason says his goats are his life. He will now go on to show them on the national competition. Mason is going to UW Platteville in the fall to pursue a degree in animal science with the intent to be a large animal veterinarian. In high school he was involved in track, cross-country, musicals, show choir, student council, the Spanish club, FFA, and 4H.

Mason Spencer

Parkville High School

Shows goats