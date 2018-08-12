× Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes central Alaska

KAVIK RIVER CAMP, Alaska — The U.S. Geological Survey says that two earthquakes have hit Alaska.

The agency says that at 6:58 a.m. Sunday the earthquake struck an area 41.8 miles (67 kilometers) east of Kavik River Camp and 342.9 miles (551 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks, the state’s second-biggest city.

The survey says the earthquake had a depth of about four-tenths of a mile (0.6 kilometers.)

At 7:14 a.m., a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit an area farther north.

The USGS says the earthquake hit a spot about 340.1 miles (548.6 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks.

The agency says that earthquake also had a depth of about four-tenths of a mile (0.6 kilometers.)

In January, a powerful undersea earthquake sent Alaskans fumbling for suitcases and racing to evacuation centers in the middle of the night after a cellphone alert warned a tsunami could hit communities along the state’s southern coast and parts of British Columbia. The magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered the alert.