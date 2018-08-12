Make sure you’re prepared for the upcoming NFL season with these apps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The moment football fans have been waiting for is just a few weeks away. The regular NFL season officially kicks off in a coupe weeks with the Green Bay Packers' first game scheduled for September 9. Nathan Fricke from AT&T shows off some suggestions on how technology can help make sure you are 'Sunday ready.'

DTV & DTV NFL Sunday Ticket

Also NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV is perfect for non-DIRECTV customers who live in apartments or condos nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available. And NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U is only available to students actively enrolled in post-secondary educational institutions. DTV Now Live Packer Games on the Go Now with The NFL Network

Fantasy Football APPS