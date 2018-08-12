Make sure you’re prepared for the upcoming NFL season with these apps

MILWAUKEE -- The moment football fans have been waiting for is just a few weeks away. The regular NFL season officially kicks off in a coupe weeks with the Green Bay Packers' first game scheduled for September 9. Nathan Fricke from AT&T shows off some suggestions on how technology can help make sure you are 'Sunday ready.'
DTV & DTV NFL Sunday Ticket
Also NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV is perfect for non-DIRECTV customers who live in apartments or condos nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available.
And NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U is only available to students actively enrolled in post-secondary educational institutions.
DTV Now Live Packer Games on the Go
Now with The NFL Network
Fantasy Football APPS
Directv Fantasy Zone ch 704
The official NFL.com Fantasy Football app lets you perform crucial fantasy tasks from anywhere! -100% redesigned and rebuilt for 2018. The all new version is compatible with your favorite smart phone or tablet device -- and yes, this season you can draft your team on the go!
ESPN Fantasy app you can sign up to play. Get a draft kit, cheat sheets, and depth charts. Get all the scoop on who and who not to pick. Maybe best of all ... if you're thinking about starting a fantasy team ... this app has a Fantasy Football 101 tab to teach you all you need to know to kick it off.