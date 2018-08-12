Police investigate 2nd homicide Sunday: 40-year-old man shot, killed near 20th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — The medical examiner was called out to the area near 20th and Hopkins Sunday evening, Aug. 12 — where Milwaukee police confirmed a homicide occurred.

Police said a 40-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument among a group of people.

According to police, life-saving measures were attempted, but ultimately unsuccessful.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is the second homicide in Milwaukee on Sunday. The first happened around 2 a.m. near 76th and Melvina, where a man was found unconscious in a yard.

Additionally, there were nine murders in the first nine days of the month of August in Milwaukee.