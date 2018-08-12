Milwaukee police need your help locating critical missing woman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a critically missing 39-year-old woman. Angela Janoska has made suicidal statements and threatened to crash her vehicle to harm herself.

Officials describe Janoska as female, white, 5’01” tall, weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen driving a black 2006 Toyota Highlander with Wisconsin license plate 336-UHZ.

Anyone with information on Janoksa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sensitive Crime’s Division at 414-935-7405.