Motorcyclist in critical condition after car accident in Sheboygan; alcohol believed to be a factor

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating a car accident between a car and motorcycle that happened Saturday night, Aug. 11.

It happened near Michigan Avenue and North 3rd Street.

According to police, a 23-year-old Sheboygan man was on his motorcycle heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue when he struck an SUV driven by a 50-year-old Sheboygan man.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the collision. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life in critical condition.

Alcohol is believed to a factor in the crash.

No one else was injured in the accident.