× Museum to honor Green Bay Packers’ first black players

GREEN BAY — A Wisconsin museum is highlighting the contribution of the Green Bay Packers’ first African-American players in a new exhibit, as the team the gears up to celebrate their centenary in professional football.

Neville Public Museum executive director Beth Lemke says adding the exhibit called “Delay of Game” will help visitors “discover how the experiences, challenges, and contributions of African-American players have changed this community.”

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the display highlights players, including defensive halfback and safety Emlen Tunnell, defensive end Lionel Aldridge and defensive end Reggie White.

The exhibit also includes the Packers’ first African-American player, wide receiver Bob Mann. He played for the team from 1950-1954.

Mann was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1988.