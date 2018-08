× Police: 1 dead following shooting near 76th & Melvina in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 76th and Melvina early Sunday morning, Aug. 12.

According to police, just before 2 a.m., authorities responded to reports of gunfire and found an unconscious man in a yard.

Despite life saving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.