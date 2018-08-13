16-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his sister and her husband — a police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing his sister and her husband, a Savannah police officer.

Donald Hendrix said he knew something wasn’t right when he saw the crime scene during a morning trip to Kroger.

“Didn’t know what it was. Came by and what you see is now one or more, two people, have been murdered here,” said Hendrix.

Chatham County police said Michael Barber, 16, committed the crime around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13.

“Wilmington Island is not the area this normally happens at. Cop cars everywhere. There’s a crime scene and apparently a murder and it’s not a good scene,” said Hendrix.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the timing is also uncommon.

“This happened at 6 o’clock in the morning, which is really kind of unusual for a crime such as this, at least in my experience,” said Hadley.

Hadley said Barber was enrolled in the Chatham County Public School District and was living with his sister and her husband. Neighbors said he hadn’t lived there long, but this wasn’t the first time officers were at the home.

“We had responded to that home in the last several weeks. It was some type of domestic situation, but I don’t have any level of detail relative to that,” said Hadley.

Officers worked for hours at the crime scene, and Hadley said that work is always hardest when a case involves someone they knew.

“It’s hard to turn off those emotions for our officers. Obviously, many of you know that a lot of our officers came over from Savannah PD. They know the deceased. They know the folks that are on scene there and it becomes incredibly difficult and we know and we all know what a, unfortunately, a tough time Savannah PD has had this year with, with them losing an officer in the line of duty and some of the other incidents that they’ve had to deal with — so we’re here to support them as much as we can. Be good partners in law enforcement with them. So it’s tough. It’s a tough day in Chatham County for law enforcement for sure,” said Hadley.

Savannah police officers escorted the slain officer away with a motorcade.

“We’d like to find out what happened,” said Hendrix.