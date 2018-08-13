× 3 shot, injured in separate non-fatal shootings across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened across Milwaukee last Sunday night, Aug. 12 and early Monday morning, Aug. 13. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near 71st and Brentwood on Sunday night.

According to police, two people were fighting when one of them armed himself with a gun. As the fight continued, a 17-year-old boy was shot. Milwaukee Fire crews took the victim to the hospital.

The second shooting took place near 8th and Wright at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

A 28-year-old man told police he was walking in the area when he heard several gunshots being fired by an unknown person — then the man realized he was shot. MFD treated the victim and took him to the hospital for his injury.

The third shooting happened on Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Drive and National Avenue.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim said he was confronted in the area when a suspect shot him.

There are no suspects in custody in connection to the three shootings. Milwaukee police are investigating each shooting.