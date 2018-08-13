A look at this year’s styles ahead of Milwaukee Fashion Week

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Fashion Week kicks off one month from Monday, Aug. 13! But before the models hit the runway, President and CEO, Deborah Reimer, gives us a look at some of this year's styles.
- Katrina Mazier - wearing a ready-to-wear design by Elyse Walton of ElyseMichele Designs.
- Nicole Martin - wearing a plus/curvy ready-to-wear design by AMU Cherian.
- Modinho Abubaker - wearing a menswear design styled by Fashion Stylist Jeffrey McAlister of Fashion Sense. Clothing provided by Milani of Southridge.
- Michelle Borrero - wearing an eveningwear design by Nicole Nannetti of Seamingly Sisters.
- Maya Sanden - wearing an avant garde piece by Ana Beth Gawarecki of Gawarecki Studio