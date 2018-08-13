Activities that kids can do to spread kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --- Even the smallest gesture can make someone's day. Blogger Krista Bainbridge with Savory Savings shows some activities that can help kids spread kindness.

Back to School Kindness!

With back to school around the corner, consider rounding up some parents to write inspirational welcome back notes outside of the school on the sidewalks leading up to the school. Grab a chalkboard and make a fun classroom sign for the new classroom!

From School to Nursing Homes

Considering using these last summer weeks to brighten the days of those that are homebound. Reach out to church groups, community centers or nursing homes and ask about bringing cards and notes from kids. Pen pals can promote creativity, grow language skills and build empathy!

#KindnessRocks

Go truly random with brightening someone`s day by painting some smooth river stones and leaving them on near walking paths, parks and planters for a sweet surprise! Use hashtag KINDNESSROCKS on the back of the rock and then watch for your artwork to appear on social media. Find one of these beauties? Consider rehiding it for someone else to find or painting one to 'replace' it

Kindness to Family & Friends

Use scraps of paper and have siblings, family or friends write one thing they like about the other member of the family on each paper. Fill out 15-20 for each person and place into a jar decorated for that person. When they are feeling down or need a pick-me-up, they can pick on out for a daily dose of love and kindness!

Kindness to Service Workers & Strangers