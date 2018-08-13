× ‘An Evening with Jane Fonda’ comes to the Riverside Theater in November

MILWAUKEE — Jane Fonda is coming to Milwaukee Nov. 3.

“An Evening with Jane Fonda” is coming to the Riverside Theater for one night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

According to a news released from Pabst Theater officials, Fonda is a two-time Oscar award-winning actress. Clips from her storied career will be shared, along with stories, conversation and an audience Q&A as we celebrate one of the profession’s best. Fonda has influenced society in many ways. Off screen, she is an impassioned activist supporting a number of causes to which she is deeply committed. Her aerobic-exercise videos in the 1980’s helped shape the fitness craze in the U.S. that is still going strong. Her television projects (including “The Newsroom” and “Grace and Frankie”), best-selling books (including “My Life So Far” and “Prime Time”) and movies (including “On Golden Pond” and “9 to 5”) have made her a true living legend. From Barbarella to Book Club, don’t miss a celebration of Jane Fonda. Produced by The Backlot Project.

About The Backlot Project

Created by Mills Entertainment, The Backlot Project brings the most beloved stars of television and film from the screen to an exciting and intimate live setting. Each Backlot Project is interactive and takes audiences behind the scenes as the brightest stars engage in a tell-all conversation with the talents that brought their favorite moments in entertainment to life.

About Mills Entertainment

Mills Entertainment collaborates with top networks, agencies, and licensors to create original, world-class live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, Mills Entertainment takes shows from concept to stage, serving as a complete solution in realizing the vision. In April 2015, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) made an equity investment in Mills Entertainment. Current projects include Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Mel Brooks: Back in the Saddle Again, Bring It! Live, and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 17 at noon.