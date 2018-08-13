‘Bear’ witness to some dramatic video of a liquor store’s surprise guest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL, Conn. -- A bear walked into a liquor store in Bristol, Connecticut Monday, Aug. 13 -- and this customer didn't need a drink that would put hair on his chest.

Somehow, the bear made it through the front door of Crazy Bruce's Discount Liquors on Route 6.

A quick-footed employee inside locked a different door, which prevented the bear from getting into the main part of the establishment.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reports 153 bear sightings in Bristol in the last year.