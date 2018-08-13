Caught on camera: Plane makes emergency landing on California highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- A dramatic scene for drivers in San Leandro, California as an airplane makes an emergency landing on the freeway!

Dashboard camera footage shows the single-engine Cessna 172 touching down Saturday night, Aug. 11.

Right over the roofs of cars in westbound lanes! A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman said the pilot reported a rough-running engine.

Watch as the plane descends in an open spot on the road and pulls off to the side.

No cars were hit during the landing. Thankfully the pilot and his passenger were not hurt.