Group, officials make plea to end gun violence, disputes in Milwaukee; ‘None of them is worth a life’

MILWAUKEE — WestCare Youth Action Council in Milwaukee held a news conference on Monday, Aug. 13 as part of a “Community Call of Action of Peace, Kindness & More Love in Milwaukee.”

The plea to reduce gun violence in the city comes after a violent stretch in the city. It is also punctuated by a triple shooting that happened near 10th and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 12. A man died from gunshot wounds — and two boys were also injured as a result of the gunfire. Investigators say an ongoing dispute led to the shooting.

Reggie Moore, the director of the Office of Violence Prevention in Milwaukee, spoke at this event — and indicating there are efforts that are underway to help reduce the violence. But he emphasized the importance of everyone being involved at some level.

“If you know or you see a conflict happening in your living room, at your cookout, on your block, social media. It is your responsibility to de-escalate that situation,” Moore said. “We can’t wait for a program, we can’t wait for a grant, we have to be the change that we seek.”

“For whatever disagreements we may have with one another — in our homes, on our blocks, and in our community — none of them, none of them is worth a life,” said Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

After the news conference, members from WestCare planned to walk around the nearby neighborhoods and pass out backpacks with school supplies and gun locks to anyone in need.

Members also indicated that anyone who is in need of a gun lock may visit WestCare at 335 W. Wright St. in Milwaukee. They will get that gun lock for free — no questions asked.