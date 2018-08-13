× Illinois man arrested for 6th OWI offense on I-41 in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old man from Grayslake, Illinois was arrested early Sunday morning, Aug. 12 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

The arrest happened shortly after 3:15 a.m. on northbound I-41 near Braun Road.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got calls of a suspect vehicle not staying in its lane and nearly striking the median wall. A deputy also saw the vehicle deviating from its lane and failing to signal.

The driver denied drinking alcohol, but authorities say deputies could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from him.

After failing standardized field sobriety tests, the man was under arrest.

A legal blood draw was done at Ascension Hospital Racine. The 42-year-old was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the OWI charge.