Learn techniques, tricks, and secrets from The Vintage Baker author during baking instruction class

MILWAUKEE -- Classic treats with a modern twist. On Monday, Aug. 13, Kasey Chronis is hanging out with Jessie Sheehan, author of The Vintage Baker to preview her September instruction class at Boelter Superstore!

About The Vintage Baker (website)

After abandoning my short-lived and much-despised legal career, I began working at Baked in Red Hook, Brooklyn as an assistant pastry chef. While there, I did in-house recipe testing for the first two Baked cookbooks, Baked: New Frontiers in Baking (Abrams Books 2009) and Baked Explorations: Classic American Desserts Reinvented (Abrams Books 2010). After leaving Baked, I began working as a freelance recipe developer, editor, and tester, and as the head recipe developer for the Baked cookbooks. I did extensive development work on the third Baked cookbook, Baked Elements (Abrams Books 2012) and on the fourth, Baked Occasions (Abrams Books 2014), and am looking forward to working on the fifth, as well as on a myriad of other projects. My first cookbook, Icebox Cakes, was published by Chronicle Books in 2015. My second cookbook, The Vintage Baker, will be published by Chronicle Books in May of 2018. The Vintage Baker includes over 50 old-fashioned recipes for sweets and treats, from my collection of vintage recipe booklets, twisted and tweaked for the 21st century baker.

In September, Sheehan will be back in Milwaukee for a series of appearances and events! On September 16, she will be signing copies of her book at the Wine and Harvest Fest in Cedarburg between 1 and 4 p.m. outside of Delicately Delicious.

On September 18, Sheehan will host an instruction class at Boelter Superstore in Glendale, where she'll lead guests through preparation of her favorite recipes from The Vintage Baker. To sign up for the class, click HERE.

On September 19, she will be back in Cedarburg to lead a private baking session at Delicately Delicious!