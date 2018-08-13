Police seek 2 suspects who robbed man of his car while he was cleaning it

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying two suspects accused in an armed robbery in which a man’s vehicle was taken while he was cleaning it.

It happened Thursday, Aug. 9 around 11 a.m. near Teutonia and Hemlock.

Police said the victim was cleaning his vehicle when he was approached by the two suspects. The first entered the driver’s side door, while the second walked around the back of the vehicle. The first suspect asked the victim several times where the keys were, and the victim threw them to him. Both then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The first suspect was described as a man, Hispanic, with a slim build, in his 20s, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark colored pants and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect was described as a man, black, with a slim build, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a red bill, a red shirt with gray or white horizontal stripes, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call MPD at 414-935-7360.