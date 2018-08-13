Port Washington man dies at scene of motorcycle crash on I-43 northbound in Mequon
MEQUON — A 62-year-old Port Washington man died in a motorcycle crash in Mequon on Monday, Aug. 13.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on I-43 northbound near Highland Road.
Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the motorcycle traveling on the shoulder of I-43 northbound, where the operator lost control and struck an embankment.
The victim has been identified as Michael Fosco. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.