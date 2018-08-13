× Port Washington man dies at scene of motorcycle crash on I-43 northbound in Mequon

MEQUON — A 62-year-old Port Washington man died in a motorcycle crash in Mequon on Monday, Aug. 13.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on I-43 northbound near Highland Road.

Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the motorcycle traveling on the shoulder of I-43 northbound, where the operator lost control and struck an embankment.

The victim has been identified as Michael Fosco. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.