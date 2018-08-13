× QB Aaron Rodgers says ‘I’ll probably play this week’ vs. the Steelers at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — With one preseason matchup in the books, it was back to practice Monday, Aug. 13 for the Green Bay Packers after their victory over the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 9 at Lambeau Field. The Packers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 16 at Lambeau — and QB Aaron Rodgers wants to play before they hit the road to finish out the preseason.

Against the Titans, fans saw Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle run the Packers’ offense, but it is looking like this week, Rodgers will make an appearance.

Don’t expect him to play much, but he said he does want to play in front of the home fans. The last time he played at Lambeau was Sept. 28, 2017 vs. the Bears.

“I think I’ll play. I think I’ll probably play this week. I’d like to in front of our fans. You know, being that we got the first two at home it would be nice to get out there back on Lambeau. Obviously when I came back from my injury it was on the road so I haven’t played at home for a long time,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers Monday also spoke out a week after calling out the team’s rookie receivers, and calling the effort in Training Camp “piss poor.”

“It was one of the worst cards sessions we’ve had. I don’t know how you can make it any simpler. You literally have what the play would be in our terminology on the card, and the effort level was very low, especially with what I’m accustomed to. I’ve been running that period for a number of years, so it’s not a good start for us on the card period for the young guys. I think Yancey has really progressed, G-Mo, obviously 16, but everybody else was kind of piss poor,” said Rodgers on Aug. 7.

On Monday, Rodgers said he wasn’t trying to send a specific message.

“The things I’m saying, I don’t have some vendetta against any player. I care about winning, number one — and I’m gonna say and do the things that I feel like I can to advance us. It’s going to be tough at some points. It’s not a popularity contest all the time. Obviously, you know, as a human, you like to be liked and appreciated, but I’m trying to win games because that’s my job,” said Rodgers.

Thursday’s matchup against the Steelers is set for 7 p.m.

The Packers take on the Oakland Raiders Friday, Aug. 24 at 9:30 p.m. at Oakland Coliseum, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Green Bay opens the regular season Sunday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m. at Lambeau Field.