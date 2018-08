MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing from the TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls.

Officials say the woman pictured in this post removed a blue rolling suitcase from the TJ Maxx without making payment around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

If you recognize this person, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 and reference Menomonee Falls Case# 18-022473.