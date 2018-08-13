Repurposing plastic: Prestwick Golf Group builds furnishings from high grade recycled plastic

SUSSEX -- Brian is live from Prestwick Golf Group in Sussex on Monday, Aug. 13. Prestwick Golf Group manufactures a variety of golf course furnishing made from the highest grade recycled plastic.

About Prestwick Golf Group (website)

Passion, drive and possibilities were fuel for the startup, then known as Great Lakes Golf Course Products. The company started out in 1997 primarily making markers and course accessories but founder Matt Morse knew that was just the start. He began envisioning a wider breadth of coordinating property furnishings, pioneering a new space the company would come to define in the golf world.

The team manufactured and sold direct out of facilities smaller than 1000 sq. ft. in Nashotah, Wisconsin for a short while and then in North Prairie. We made local deliveries from time to time, always with a smile not to mention, a set of golf clubs, and still do to this day. Quickly outgrowing our space, the company moved to Delafield, WI. There we knocked down a wall every couple of years, literally and figuratively.

By 2007, the company had once again outgrown its facility but also the regional name. Upon moving operations to Oconomowoc, WI, Great Lakes Golf Course Products legally became Prestwick Golf Group. By this time, we had worked with a majority of the top courses in the United States and had gained a good deal of experience serving the hospitality industry in addition to the core golf market. By natural extension, Prestwick Limited was born as the sister brand to the golf division and the company’s gateway to the hospitality market.

Finally, in the Fall of 2009, Prestwick’s operations were relocated to Sussex, WI. Here a “lean” culture truly took hold, centered around adding value and economy of movement. The 60,000 sq. ft. facility is now equipped with state-of-the-art tools maximizing throughput and efficiency. With smart processes and a great team nearly 100 strong, Prestwick is driven to achieve sustainable growth through a customer-centric working philosophy.