× US Marshals seek help in locating registered sex offender who cut off his GPS monitor

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Marshals are urging the public to be on the lookout for Montreil Lackey.

Officials say Lackey, 26, is a registered sex offender that cut off his GPS bracelet. Lackey was considered homeless at the time he cut the GPS off — and now his whereabouts are unknown.

Lackey is described as a male, black, 5’5″ tall and weighing 166 pounds. Officials also say Lackey has the following tattoos:

Right forearm: “Treil”

Right upper arm: “Tracey Lackey RIP 2003”

Right shoulder: (unknown)

Officials say Lackey has ties to the north side of Milwaukee.

If you have information that could help U.S. Marshals track down Lackey, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.