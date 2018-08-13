Waukesha police ask for public’s help identifying non-verbal female

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are asking for the public’s help identifying a female they found Monday morning, Aug. 13.

Officers found the non-verbal, developmentally disabled female around 10 a.m. in the Springdale Apartment Complex near Springdale and Bluemound.

The female is described as white, between the ages of 16 to 21, 5’6″ tall, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a coral-colored shirt and pink shorts.

Police say she is completely non-verbal and unable to communicate her name or address.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact Waukesha police at 262-524-3831.