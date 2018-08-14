× 4-year-old boy dies after swing set collapses on him

MINNEAPOLIS — A 4-year-old boy is dead after a home swing set collapsed on him.

It happened Monday morning in Zumbrota, Minnesota. WCCO’s Jeff Wagner spoke with police about how the accident happened.

Word travels fast in a small town, including the stories parents wish didn’t happen.

“It’s just really tragic, really sad,” Parent Elijah Parker said.

Police say outside a home in the 900 block of Marie Lane, a swing set collapsed on top of a 4-year old boy as he rode on one of its swings.

“It was just a wooden A-frame style traditional swing set,” Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan said.

Chief Callahan says the boy suffered head injuries. He says the boy’s family as well as first responders tried to save him, but it was too late.

“This is always a tragic thing when a child dies and it’s very hard,” Callahan said.

Other parents who have swing sets in their yards wondered how one could suddenly collapse.

“A 4-year-old’s not heavy and they’re made not to collapse, so it feels like we’re missing part of story,” Parker said.

“That part we’re still investigating. Materials looked fairly new,” Chief Callahan said.

Those we talked with hope learning what caused the collapse can prevent the next one from happening. But for now, Chief Callahan has this advice for parents and their children:

“Make sure they get an extra hug tonight,” Chief Callahan said.

The Goodhue County Medical examiner will determine the child’s cause of death, which should be released in the coming days. Zumbrota police are in charge of investigating how the swing set collapsed.