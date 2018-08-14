× 6 firefighters injured responding to fire in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Six firefighters were injured responding to a fire in Waukesha on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Officials were called to East Main Street near White Rock Avenue, around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, the fire was extremely taxing on those who responded due to weather conditions. Six firefighters were injured; four were treated on scene for heat exhaustion and then released — two others were transported to the hospital for heat exposure and smoke inhalation. They’ve since been released.

The Waukesha Fire Department had assistance from the City of Pewaukee, Town of Brookfield, New Berlin, Tess Corners, Big Bend, Town of Waukesha, City of Brookfield, Wales/Genesse, Lake Country Town of Delafield Vernon and Sussex.

The fire department also received help from the Salvation Army, Waukesha County Rehab and Waukesha Metro Transit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.