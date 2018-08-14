× 9 horses dead, 2 missing after barn fire in Racine County, cause under investigation

RACINE COUNTY — Firefighters on Monday night, Aug. 13 responded to the scene of a barn fire in Franksville. Nine horses died as a result of the fire — and two miniature horses were not located.

Crews were called out to the area of 4 Mile Road and and CTH H around 6 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to pull siding off the barn to rescue horses still trapped inside. An officer assisted in the effort until the heat became too extreme and everyone was moved to a safe location.

Caledonia Fire, responded and was assisted by Raymond, South Shore, Oak Creek, Franklin, Pleasant Prairie and Racine Fire Bells.

After the fire was extinguished, eight horses were located deceased inside the barn. Two miniature horses were not located.

One horse had severe burns and was euthanized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.