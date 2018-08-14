× Act fast! Get $6 Loge, Terrance level tickets to Brewers-Reds game on Monday, Aug. 20

MILWAUKEE — With just a few dozen games games remaining on the Major League Baseball schedule, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to enter the final quarter of the regular season.

To jump-start this crucial stretch, the Brew Crew is now offering all fans a special one-time offer of $6 Loge and Terrace Level tickets for the game against the Reds next Monday, August 20.

Discounted tickets will be available exclusively through the MLB Ballpark App. Once you have downloaded the app, you can follow these simple steps to book up to eight seats before the offer expires this Thursday, August 16 at 11:59 pm CDT:

Link your MLB/Brewers.​com email account (the one associated with your Brewers ticket purchases). Tap the schedule button on the Brewers home page in the MLB Ballpark App. Select August 20. Purchase up to eight $6 tickets in select Loge and Terrace Levels.

IMPORTANT: Tickets can ONLY be purchased and received through the MLB Ballpark App, and are not available online or through the Brewers Ticket Office. Tickets are subject to availability.