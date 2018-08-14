× Caught on camera: Suspect sought in armed robbery of Deli Food Express in Racine

RACINE — Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Monday afternoon, Aug. 13.

Officials say the robbery happened at the Deli Food Express on 6 Mile Rd. around 4:30 p.m.

A clerk reported the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money. While giving the robber an undisclosed amount of money, a customer entered the store, and the robber ordered the man to get on the ground. The suspect fled on foot.

Caledonia police learned an individual in a vehicle followed the suspect. Officers set up a perimeter on a residence at Indian Tr. and Lamberton Rd. With the assistance of Mt. Pleasant and the City of Racine K-9 officer, the property was cleared. The suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a male, black, with light complexion, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with a black cloth covering his face, baggy blue jeans and black gloves.

If you have information that could help investigators in this case, you are urged to call Caledonia police.