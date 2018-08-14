× Check out the Blitz Bulletin Board

Welcome to the Blitz Bulletin Board. So you are asking just what is the Blitz Bulletin Board ? We hope it will be almost a catch-all of things that come our way in the course of life in the sports office. Often, we learn updates on subjects of previous stories or find out what a former FOX6 High School Hot Shot is up to. This is where we can share those items. Each of us in the office has wondered how best to share certain notes that don’t necessarily warrant extensive on-air time, but are still of interest to our audience.

For example, two of the three local golfers in this week’s US Amateur are former FOX6 High School Hot Shots. Another former Hot Shot, Katie Drabot, swam at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo in early August. Recently, Alex McRae of New Berlin Eisenhower High School made his Major League Pitching Debut for the Pirates.

These are the types of stories we’ll be posting. Hopefully, you will enjoy reading.