Coroner: Improper air conditioner use led to child's death

SCRANTON, Pa. — The death of a baby in Scranton, Pennsylvania has been ruled an accident.

The Lackawanna County coroner says 1-year-old Nicole Heaton died from hyperthermia and dehydration. She was taken to the hospital Sunday morning along with an 8-month-old baby.

Police found those children in a home on Rundle Street near the Taylor borough line around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner says the family was improperly using a standing air conditioner unit, and it caused the air in the bedroom to become extremely hot.

The 8 month old remains hospitalized.

Police are investigating the death.