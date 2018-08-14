Coroner: Improper air conditioner use led to child’s death
SCRANTON, Pa. — The death of a baby in Scranton, Pennsylvania has been ruled an accident.
The Lackawanna County coroner says 1-year-old Nicole Heaton died from hyperthermia and dehydration. She was taken to the hospital Sunday morning along with an 8-month-old baby.
Police found those children in a home on Rundle Street near the Taylor borough line around 9 a.m. Sunday.
The coroner says the family was improperly using a standing air conditioner unit, and it caused the air in the bedroom to become extremely hot.
The 8 month old remains hospitalized.
Police are investigating the death.